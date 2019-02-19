Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019:
FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- A winter weather advisory will be in effect at 4 p.m. Tuesday through 9 a.m. Wednesday for the Kansas City metro. (more)
COLCHESTER, VT (CNN) -- After months of deliberation, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders announced Tuesday that he is running for president again in 2020. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV)-- A broken fire hydrant is causing some headaches on 99th Street and Holmes Road. Streets are taking on a large amount of water and it's all happening near a Kansas City fire station. (more)
TOPEKA, KS (AP) -- Kansas State Rep. Greg Lewis says he will resign to concentrate on his battle with a cancerous brain tumor. (more)
MORGANTOWN, WV (AP) -- Kansas State went on the road to quickly get back on track. A 14-0 run midway through the second half gave the Wildcats (20-6, 10-3) their sixth straight conference road win. (more)
PROVIDENCE, RI (AP) — The ecstatic sailor shown kissing a woman in Times Square celebrating the end of World War II died Sunday. George Mendonsa was 95. (more)
Missouri Tigers v. #4 Kentucky Wildcats/ Columbia, MO/ 8 p.m.
Missouri Tigers v. Florida A&M Rattlers/ Tallahassee, FL/ 3 p.m.
