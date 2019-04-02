FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, zucchini, squash, avocado and watermelon all sound like the making of a delicious salad, but they’re in jeopardy of becoming few and far between if the president closes the US-Mexico borders.
“It’s going to put so much more hassle on eating healthier,” Lio Besel, who is a concerned shopper, said.
The president threatened to close the border to deal with a surge of immigrant families entering the U.S. illegally. Even members of his own administration are advising him against it.
"We certainly have a crisis at the border. Closing down the border would have potentially catastrophic economic impact on our country. And I hope that we wouldn't be doing that, " Mitch McConnell said.
Nearly half of all U.S. imported vegetables and 40% of the nation's imported fruit are grown in Mexico. A border shutdown could threaten more than $611 billion in yearly cross border trade and impact nearly five million jobs nationwide, according to the Wilson Center.
“America already has a problem with people being unhealthy and fast food being such an easy option right now and it’s just going to push it farther,” Besel said.
“I don’t eat avocados much, but I know people who do, and I think it would be really inconvenient to them,” Alexander Pioske, who is grocery shopper, said.
Loffredo Fresh Produce distributes fruits and veggies across the Midwest. They let us inside their Kansas City warehouse.
Steve Murphy, who is the purchasing manager, said closing the border and stopping imports and exports would be devastating to the U.S. economy. It could cause a shortage and produce prices would go up because of demand.
Customers at the end of the supply chain don’t want that to happen.
“We already have enough trouble paying for groceries and we don’t need for that stuff to go up,” Marcus Nolan, who is a produce shopper said.
Murphy said if the border closes, it would also shut down the largest export of apples from Washington to Mexico.
