KCTV5 Evening Brief

Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020:

Five Things You Need to Know

HOLT, MO (KCTV) -- The suspect in a crime spree involving scenes in Clay and Jackson counties is dead after an officer-involved shooting Thursday. (More)

LEAWOOD, KS (KCTV) – A Leawood police officer was injured when they were struck by a car burglary suspect on Thursday. (More)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City Police Department's Mounted Patrol Division is reaching the end of the trail. (More)

LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- The Memorial Archway at Haskell University was dedicated just a couple of weeks before the WWI memorial in KC. The school is planning to restore it in 2020 but someone spray painted on the walls on New Year's Eve. (More)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Maitland, Missouri, man has pleaded guilty in federal court to robbing banks in St. Joseph and Kansas City. (More)

Forecast

Today’s Trending Story:

BAGHDAD (AP) — The Pentagon said Thursday that the U.S. military has killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, at the direction of President Donald Trump. (More)

Tags

