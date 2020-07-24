KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A woman was killed in a shooting Friday morning at a Kansas City apartment complex along U.S. 71 Highway.
Grandview and Kansas City police responded at 6:50 a.m. to a report of a shooting outside a building at Cloverleaf Apartments near U.S. 71 Highway and 150 Highway. When they arrived, they found a woman between the ages of 20 and 30 who had been shot. She was transported to a local hospital, where she died of her injuries, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
Police canvassed the area and spoke to possible eyewitnesses, but so far have not found a suspect.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call KCPD's homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
