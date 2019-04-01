Young Kansas City actress makes her TV debut on ‘Bull’

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A young actress appearing in Monday night's episode of the CBS hit-show "Bull" is from the metro.
Delilah Rose Pellow was born and raised in Lee's Summit. The 11-year-old is living in New York City for the last year playing a young Anastasia on Broadway.
"It's amazing. I love it. It's so fun," she said.
But, Delilah got her start in Kansas City in youth theater at the age of 3 and then hit the stage at Starlight Theatre and played Cindy Lou Who in the national tour of "How the Grinch Stole Christmas." However, this is her first step into television.
"I did my scene and really had to go into that character because it's an emotional character. Then, they called me a couple of days later and told me I got the role," Delilah said.
"Bull" with guest-star Delilah airs at 9 p.m. on KCTV5.
