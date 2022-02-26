INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) --- UPDATE: Police say the child has been reunited with his family. 

The Independence Police Department found a child and is hoping to connect him with his family. 

The child was found in the area of Lexington Street and Hunter Avenue without a parent. 

If you have any information about the child, please call dispatch at 816-836-3600. 

