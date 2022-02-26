INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) --- UPDATE: Police say the child has been reunited with his family.
-----
The Independence Police Department found a child and is hoping to connect him with his family.
The child was found in the area of Lexington Street and Hunter Avenue without a parent.
If you have any information about the child, please call dispatch at 816-836-3600.
This child was located by a citizen at Lexington St and Hunter Ave without a parent. If you recognize him, please call our dispatch at 816-836-3600 so we can get him back with family pic.twitter.com/Q8UbNCSooG— Independence Police (@IndepMoPolice) February 26, 2022
