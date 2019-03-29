KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Thousands of baseball players are hoping floodwater recedes soon at the Waterwell Athletic Complex.
Drone video shows ball fields there are underwater at the complex, which is just off Highway 9 in Kansas City.
Currently, three out of five baseball fields are covered by floodwater and they hope that number drops to zero in time for their season to start on April 29.
“It's actually gone down some,” said Michael Cantwell, director of the NKCA Baseball League. “That's positive to see. I haven't seen that yet.”
Right now, baseball fans would have to wade through water to grab a seat on the bleachers to hear the crack of a bat or a ball colliding with a catcher’s mitt.
“It's a little devastating,” Cantwell said. “The players want to get out and play ball. This makes it a little challenging.”
All of the water was expected to recede this week, but no such luck.
“We really can't even get into our concessions, bathrooms, and maintenance shops to really see what damage has been done there,” Cantwell said.
Because 5,500 kids ranging from 6 to 19 years old play about 700 games here each season, Kansas City, Missouri Parks and Recreation crews are also anxious to see water levels drop.
“Ready and willing to come help with debris pickup, power washers, and some seed for the grass,” Cantwell said. “They are ready to roll.”
The drone video provided by NKCA board member Josh Clevenger shows the extent of the damage. Cantwell’s fingers are crossed they can successfully reseed to start the season on time.
“This, we know will go away,” Cantwell said. “We'll be able to get back out there soon. The waiting game is the hard part.” “It's a big deal,” he said. “We've got to get it going. Our teams are counting on us.”
The league’s director said they are thankful they were able to move equipment, including mowers and golf carts, before the flooding.
As soon as the water recedes, cleanup will begin.
If you know the area, you know there’s also a water treatment plant right next to the park. KCTV5 News talked to KC Water and a spokesperson said the plant has not been affected by the flooding and that there’s no risk of overflow.
