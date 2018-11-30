KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A 3-year-old was wounded in a drive-by shooting overnight.
Officers responded about 10:15 p.m. Thursday near 72nd Street and Kansas Avenue.
Police say the child was shot in the left arm when a car passed the vehicle he was riding in and began shooting.
The victim is expected to survive, police say.
No suspect information was immediately available.
