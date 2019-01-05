Generic police lights
(KCTV)

Lawrence, KS (KCTV) -- Lawrence police are investigating after a woman was struck by an SUV on Saturday night.

At about 7:34 p.m., Lawrence police responded to 6th and Michigan St. in regards to a crash where a vehicle struck a pedestrian.

Police said a 68-year-old woman, who was struck by a grey Chevy Trailblazer driven by a 45-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The woman was walking southbound in the crosswalk.

It is unknown if impairment contributed to the incident.

Police continue to investigate.

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Assignment Editor

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.