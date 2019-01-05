Lawrence, KS (KCTV) -- Lawrence police are investigating after a woman was struck by an SUV on Saturday night.
At about 7:34 p.m., Lawrence police responded to 6th and Michigan St. in regards to a crash where a vehicle struck a pedestrian.
Police said a 68-year-old woman, who was struck by a grey Chevy Trailblazer driven by a 45-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The woman was walking southbound in the crosswalk.
It is unknown if impairment contributed to the incident.
Police continue to investigate.
