JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A woman has been found guilty in connection to a fatal shooting from March 2018.
46-year-old Michelle Dunkin has been found guilty of 2nd degree murder, armed criminal action and felon in possession of a weapon in connection with the fatal shooting of Michael Fisher inside a Kansas City residence.
According to court documents, police were alerted that a dead body may be in the basement of a residence in the 1800 block of Cleveland.
They found Dunkin inside, as well as Fisher on the floor of the basement. Dunkin told police there had been an argument between Fisher and another female when she fired shots.
Fisher fell down the basement stairs.
She left the residence and later discussed dismembering the body to dispose of it.
Dunkin’s sentencing is set for June 13.
