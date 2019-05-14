RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) – One female has died after a head-on collision on eastbound MO-350 Monday evening.
The crash occurred as a 2002 Chevrolet was travelling westbound in the eastbound lanes of MO-350.
The Chevrolet struck a 2008 Jeep head-on.
The driver of the Chevrolet, 68-year-old June Lamothe, was transported to a local hospital where she later died.
