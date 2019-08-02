KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The authorities are investigating a shooting that happened on Friday night that killed one 25-year-old woman in the Crossroads.
At about 10:04 p.m., off-duty officers were notified there was a fight in progress in the area of 18th and Walnut.
Upon their arrival, they saw several parties congregated in the parking lot between Main and Walnut, on the north side of the street.
They heard several gunshots followed by several people running from the scene.
After the gunfire cleared, they found Erin E. Langhofer suffering from a gunshot wound.
Langhofer was taken to the hospital, where she died.
The police detained several subjects running from the lot that may have been involved.
Langhofer appears to be an innocent bystander who was at a food truck when she was struck by a stray bullet.
Later on Saturday, pastor Adam Hamilton tweeted that she was the daughter of Tom Langhofer who is a pastor at the United Methodist Church of the Resurrection.
Res members and friends, please pray for Resurrection Pastor of Recovery Ministries, Tom Langhofer, his wife Marcy and daughter Katheryn. Tom and Marci's daughter, Erin was struck by a stray bullet fired at First Fridays last night in downtown KC.— Adam Hamilton (@RevAdamHamilton) August 3, 2019
Langhofer
