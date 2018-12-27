KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Two children have been found dead following a house fire in Kansas City on Thursday.
The house, which is a duplex, is in the area of 35th and Woodland Avenue. The fire happened at about 1:45 p.m.
KCTV5 News was told the children who died were 1-year-old twins; a boy and a girl.
When firefighters first got to the home, someone screamed and told them that children were still inside. They rushed inside and started searching for the children while working to put out the fire.
They got the fire out within 5 to 10 minutes, but the children did not survive.
It is heartbreaking news for emergency crews and devastating news for family members, friends, and neighbors who were all hopeful everyone would be okay.
There was a total of six children inside the home when it caught fire.
Loved ones could be seen trying to console each other after the loss of the two young lives.
“I’m really sorry for their family,” said neighbor Leah Massey. “We’ll keep them in our prayers.”
The neighbors said that the family who lives in the duplex recently moved in and that they are members of a church called World Harvest Ministries.
"We are praying for the family and for the children," Linda Braxton, a member of the church, said. "We are so sad to hear about the loss of the children. Our prayers go out to everyone."
Investigators are working to determine what may have caused the fire.
Firefighters believe the fire started in the upstairs part of the duplex. They also believe the two children who died may have been in the same room where the fire started.
