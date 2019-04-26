OLATHE, KS (KCTV) – A 6-year-old was struck by a vehicle in Olathe on Friday and had to be taken to the hospital.
It happened just before 4 p.m. in the 12800 block of S. Arapaho Drive.
When the police arrived, they determined that the vehicle was headed north on Arapaho when it hit a 6-year-old boy while he was crossing the street.
The boy was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
The person driving the vehicle did stay on the scene.
The case is still being investigated by the Olathe police. Anyone with information is asked to call them at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
