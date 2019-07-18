"There's a park a block and a half down the road," said Mary Piper, a neighbor. "There's a basketball goal with no fence around it. Kids don't think when their ball goes flying; they just run out and grab it. That could have been anyone's kid. It's just sad to hear that a 9-year-old boy is no longer with us."
9-year-old struck and killed at 23rd, Kensington in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police in Kansas City are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Thursday evening.
It happened at 6:30 p.m. at 23rd Street and Kensington.
According to police, a gray Chevrolet Impala was going west on 23rd Street and hit the pedestrian, who was on the northern side of the road, just past Kensington.
The authorities have confirmed the victim is a 9-year-old boy who died at the scene.
The incident happened near a park. The front yards in the area have steep hills and steps.
According to police, witnesses told them that the boy came down the hill or some steps and lost his balance.
He then tripped and landed in the road.
The driver did not see him and ran over him.
She stopped when the felt the impact and saw it was a pedestrian. She is cooperating with police and was not injured.
