ST. JOSEPH, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating after a 3-year-old was shot Saturday morning.
According to Captain Jeff Wilson, a toddler was shot in the 1600 block of Beattie around 11.
The condition of the toddler has not yet been released.
One person was arrested, but it is unknown if it is related to the shooting at this time.
