14-year-old shot near 81st, Garfield

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The authorities are investigating after a teenager was shot in KC on Saturday afternoon.
The shooting happened just after 4 p.m. in the area of E. 81st Street and Garfield.
The victim was shot in the arm. The injury is considered to be non-life-threatening and the victim has been taken to a local hospital.
No other information is available at this time. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
This is one of multiple shootings in the KC metro area since Friday that have involved teenagers.
On Friday afternoon, a 17-year-old was fatally shot in Olathe.
Then, on Friday night, a 15-year-old was shot in the leg following an argument at a KC McDonald's.
Additionally, in Lawrence, Kansas, a 16-year-old and an 18-year-old were shot at the the Holcom Park Recreation Center. They are still in the hospital and two 17-year-olds from Topeka have been arrested in connection with that shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.