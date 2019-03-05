RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) -- Authorities are investigating after a 19-year-old was shot and killed Monday night outside a Raytown pool hall.
Police were called about 10:50 p.m. to the alley behind Raytown Recreation at 10012 E. 63 Street in response to someone being shot.
When officers arrived on scene, they found the man dead in the alley just outside the pool hall with multiple apparent gunshot wounds.
There were other people inside and outside the business at the time of the shooting, who were not injured, police said.
Two people were seen running away after the shooting and were not found.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.