Generic police lights
(KCTV)

RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) -- Authorities are investigating after a 19-year-old was shot and killed Monday night outside a Raytown pool hall.

Police were called about 10:50 p.m. to the alley behind Raytown Recreation at 10012 E. 63 Street in response to someone being shot.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the man dead in the alley just outside the pool hall with multiple apparent gunshot wounds.

There were other people inside and outside the business at the time of the shooting, who were not injured, police said.

Two people were seen running away after the shooting and were not found.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.