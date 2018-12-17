KANSAS CITY, KS. (KCTV) -- Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old.
Police say Taveon Brooks was killed early Sunday when a car packed with youths came under fire in the area of the 2600 block of North 52nd Street.
Brooks was driving and crashed into a tree. Another person in the car also was wounded and is hospitalized in stable condition.
Brooks' mother, Tionna VanRoss House, said she just got out of prison and was trying to reconnect with her son, who had been living with a relative. She said her son and a group of friends came under fire after sneaking out. Police are investigating what led up to the shooting.
Taveon was a point guard on the F.L. Schlagle High School basketball team. He also enjoyed making music.
"They took a big chunk out of me, and I ain't never gonna be the same," said House. “Who he was, was an outstanding kid."
She says Brooks was motivation to turn her life around.
“I just got out of prison and I was trying to be more involved in their lives because I was absent,” explained House.
Brooks had been living with a relative, but in the last few months, House had been trying to reconnect.
She enjoyed listening to the rap music he wrote and for her birthday this month, her son dyed his hair the same color as hers.
“I want to know who did this, so we can get justice,” exclaimed House.
If you have any information, contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
