KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Police are still looking for the gunman who shot a young child.
Detectives believe it was a stray bullet that hit a one-year-old just before 11 p.m. Tuesday night. It happened near 13th Street and Central Avenue.
Neighbors say they've heard gunshots in the area before, but what happened Tuesday night was more than usual.
"Oh my goodness! There were quite a few gunshots. They unloaded a clip or something," neighbor Olga Lopez said. "It is scary out here sometimes."
The child suffered a broken leg but is expected to be OK.
The father was arrested. Police say he's a known gang member. They took him into custody for a drug warrant.
Right now, we're working to learn more about what led up to this. We plan to talk to the Kansas City, KS police chief Wednesday afternoon. We'll have an update on KCTV5 News at 4.
