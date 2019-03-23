SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -- A 9-year-old boy is spending his weekend raising money for two police officers he’s never even met.
On a chilly, drizzly day in Shawnee, 9-year-old Grant Schroeder is in uniform pulling over as many drivers as he can. But these stops are the kind no one would complain about.
Schroeder is collecting money for two Merriam, Kansas Police Officers. Both Corporeal Philip Lewis and Major Darren McLaughlin are in a battle off the streets, fighting cancer.
“My mom told me there was two officers that had cancer and I wanted to raise money for them too,” said Schroeder.
This isn’t the first-time Schroeder has made a difference for police. He spends a lot of his time raising money to help provide K-9 officers with lifesaving vests.
“He likes helping out police officers in any capacity, it’s just something we do whenever we get the opportunity,” said Melissa Schroeder, Grant’s mother.
Schroeder has known since the age of three that he wants to be a police officer. He’s just doing his part now to help his future brothers in blue.
“These are snickerdoodles, and these are the chocolate chip,” explained Schroeder.
Word of Saturday’s bake sale spread fast and brought out the generosity we’re all capable of.
“There’s $100 bills, there’s people that have given hundreds. There’s teenagers and little kids that have come with their own money and donated $5 or $10,” said Melissa.
People wanting to pitch in showed up from all over the place, including Corporeal Lewis’ parents.
“I think it’s the greatest thing he’s doing and I’m so proud of him. It’s one of those things you’ll sit back years from now and be real glad you went to something like this, it means a lot,” said Barry Lewis, Corporeal Lewis’ father.
Barry said their son just started his chemo Friday and is in good spirits. No doubt Schroeder’s bake sale will help put a smile on his face as well.
“Sometimes with things in the world not always pleasant, it’s great to see something nice like this and that there are good people in the world doing good things for other good people,” said Barry.
At last check, Schroeder had raised $3,200.
