KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating after a 12-year-old was shot on Thursday.
The police chief tweeted about the incident at about 8:15 p.m. and said it happened at 59th and Webster.
The child has been taken a local hospital with serious injuries.
Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.