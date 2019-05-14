Benton Co. MO (KCTV) - A 4-year-old girl was seriously injured in a crash in Benton Co. MO.
At about 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning, the mother of the four-year-old injured was driving eastbound at the intersection of US 65 Hwy. at Route T when the vehicle crossed into the path of a GMC driving northbound and collided.
The GMC went off the east side of 65 Hwy and struck a guardrail.
The 4-year-old, identified by Missouri State Highway Patrol as Ava Long, was seriously injured. Her mother, Nicole Long, had moderate injuries.
The driver of the GMC, identified as James Johnson, was not injured in the accident.
Both Nicole and Ava Long were not wearing seat belts.
Troopers are continuing to investigate the accident.
