KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A 65-year-old woman from Kansas City is in critical condition after being struck by a FedEx truck Wednesday night.
Police are investigating after a woman pedestrian was struck by a FedEx truck on 55th and Troost at 6:15 P.M.
The woman was walking on the crosswalk westbound when the FedEx truck, who had a green light, was turning westbound and struck the woman.
Officers said the woman does have life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the truck did stay on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
