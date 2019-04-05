KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A 15-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle on the Plaza early Friday evening.
It happened about 6:10 p.m. near the intersection of West 47th Street and Jefferson Street.
The teen was hit by a FedEx truck and then hit her head when she fell to the ground.
The girl was conscious and alert when she was taken to the hospital.
