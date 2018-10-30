KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV)--Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has made a big impression on the NFL and on six-year-old Jaxson Proctor.
Jaxson calls the Chiefs’ quarterback a role model.
“I like that he’s a quarterback because when I grow up I’m going to be playing football as a quarterback,” Jaxson said.
Jaxson says kids at school also say he looks like Mahomes.
That’s why on Halloween night he’ll be trick or treating as Mahomes himself.
A photo of the two lookalikes has gone viral on Twitter.
The superstar quarterback even retweeted it.
Jaxson’s entire family are die-hard Chief fans.
“Every Sunday we get together with the family, we all watch the game together every Sunday,” Jaxson’s mom Timeka Proctor said.
Proctor says the first grader hasn’t met Mahomes but mimics his style on game day.
Mahomes gave tips last week on how to lock down his look. Apparently, Jaxson paid close attention.
“I think it’s all about the headband and hair for sure,” Mahomes said.
It’s clear the Mahomes effect is everywhere.
