JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- A 19-year-old Overland Park woman was killed in a crash in Johnson County.
The victim has been identified as Alia M. Calvert.
The crash happened at U.S. Highway 69 and College Boulevard early Tuesday morning.
Police say when Calvert took the exit she went straight into a bridge pillar at the bottom of the exit ramp. She was ejected from the car.
Calvert was a recent graduate of Saint Thomas Aquinas High School.
