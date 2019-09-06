CASS CO. MO (KCTV) - An 8-year-old boy is in the hospital after being struck by a car while riding his bicycle.
On Thursday at about 6:30 p.m., police responded to MO Route A, just west of Iowa St. on a car vs. bicycle.
Police say a 2006 Mercury was going westbound when 8-year-old Hunter Friend rode out on his bicycle in the path of the Mercury.
Friend was ejected from his bicycle and was transported to the hospital in serious condition.
Police continue to investigate the accident.
