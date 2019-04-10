LENEXA, KS (KCTV) – The Lenexa Police Department is investigating a fatal accident that occurred on Saturday.
Officers were dispatched to the 20900 block of West 101st Street for a motor vehicle crash that consisted of injuries.
Witnesses reported that a 17-year-old Olathe teen was sitting in the back seat of a Jeep Wrangler that was traveling eastbound on West 101st Street.
The Jeep had a total of five occupants, including the driver who is a 15-year-old male, in the vehicle at the time of the crash.
Before the crash happened, witnesses told police that the 17-year-old had removed his seat belt and was standing up in the Jeep. The Jeep did have the roof and the doors removed. The standing teen then fell from the moving vehicle and onto the roadway.
The driver of the Jeep immediately stopped the vehicle and called 911.
The 17-year-old was transported to a local hospital and died on Monday as a result of the injuries sustained in the crash.
The 17-year-old has been identified as Ean J. Schulmeister.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.