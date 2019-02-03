KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV)— A motorcyclist has died after a crash at I-70 and Manchester Trafficway.
Police said a 35-year-old Raytown man was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle eastbound when he apparently lost control and crashed the motorcycle on its side.
Crews said that the motorcyclist was wearing his helmet at the time of the crash but did sustain severe head injuries and died a short time later after he arrived at a local hospital.
Officers say that eastbound Interstate 70 was closed at Manchester for around two hours.
