CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KCTV) – A 2-year-old pedestrian has been killed after they were struck by a driver of a vehicle southwest of Cape Girardeau.
According to a Missouri Highway Patrol crash report, the incident occurred as a 2005 Ford Explorer struck a child pedestrian who walked into the roadway Tuesday, around 4:40 p.m.
The child was pronounced dead at St. Francis Medical Center about an hour later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.