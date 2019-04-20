Generic Police Lights 2
BELTON, MO (KCTV) - Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Belton.

Just after midnight early Saturday morning, Belton police were called to the 300 block of Grand St. on a reported shooting.

When they arrived, they found a man shot and listed him in critical condition. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Police have not released the victim's identity.

Anyone with information is asked to call Belton police at 816-331-5522 or call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

