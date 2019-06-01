UPDATE: Police have identified the victim as 59-year-old Errol Stevens.
Kansas City, KS (KCTV) - Police are investigating after one person was killed in a crash that involved two semi trucks.
At about midnight, police were called to 59th and Kaw Dr. on the accident.
The semi was hauling a concrete beam going northbound on 59th St. when it was struck by another semi that was going eastbound on K-32.
The driver of the striking vehicle was killed in this accident.
Chief Terry Zeigler tweeted out about the accident.
Officers working a possible fatality accident involving 2 semis at 59th & Kaw Drive.— Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) June 1, 2019
K-32 was closed in the area for several hours due to the accident.
