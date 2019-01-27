JOHNSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A 54-year-old man has died in a car crash in Holden, Missouri.
The crash happened on Saturday at 10:42 p.m. on Missouri Highway 131 south of NW 100th Road.
According to the crash log, the man was driving a 2007 Jeep Liberty when he went off the road and hit a ditch, which caused the SUV to roll over.
The driver, Michel V. Evans, was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:49 p.m. by a county coroner.
Evans was from Holden, Missouri. It’s unknown if he was wearing his seat belt.
