RAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV)—A man has died after a head-on collision in Ray County, Missouri.
59-year-old Davy Creason of Richmond, was traveling southbound in the middle of the roadway at a hillcrest on Garner Road.
Creason struck a vehicle, that was traveling northbound, head-on. After the crash, both vehicles were blocking both lanes of Garner Road.
Creason was pronounced dead at the scene by Ray County.
The driver of the second vehicle suffered moderate injuries.
