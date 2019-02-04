TONGANOXIE, KS (KCTV) - A five-vehicle crash that closed westbound lanes of Interstate 70 on Sunday night killed a 21-year-old man and injured six women, according to a Kansas Turnpike Authority crash report.
The report, which was updated early Monday morning, lists the crash's fatality as 21-year-old Tristan Kuritz, of Lawrence.
Kuritz was driving his Chevy Cruze westbound on I-70 in Tonganoxie about 4:15 p.m. when his car was rear-ended by another vehicle, which caused a chain-reaction crash that eventually involved five vehicles total.
Kuritz's car and two other vehicles had slowed due to traffic, the crash report states.
The passenger in Kuritz's car, a 21-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries.
A 33-year-old Boloit woman was in the minivan ahead of Kuritz's Chevy Cruze. She suffered serious injuries and was transported the University of Kansas Hospital.
The three other injuries came from a bus that was two cars up from the Chevy Cruze at the time of the chain-reaction crash. Two of those injuries were to women over the age of 70. The other was to a 33-year-old woman in the same vehicle. All were listed in the crash report as being minor injuries.
Two of the cars involved--the vehicle that initiated the crash, and a Ford F-250--had no injuries to their drivers or passengers.
Traffic at the time was diverted at Kansas Highway 7 in Bonner Springs while westbound lanes of I-70 were closed. The lanes re-opened early Monday morning.
