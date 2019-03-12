RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) – A Lee’s Summit man has been charged in regard to the double shooting Tuesday morning.
Tuesday evening, 49-year-old Clifton Jack of Lee's Summit has been charged in the double shooting.
According to court records, the victims were the ex-girlfriend of the defendant and her boyfriend.
On Monday, police had responded to the residence on a disturbance call. The calling party, 44-year-old Rita F. Moore, told police her ex-boyfriend, Jack, had caused a disturbance but he left before police arrived.
A Raytown officer talked to Jack on the phone and he stated he wanted money back from Moore.
Police advised Moore to get a court order requiring he stay away from her.
The next morning, the 19-year-old stepson of the defendant called police and reported the defendant had entered the residence and shot Moore and her boyfriend, 49-year-old Rodney Brundige.
The defendant then pointed a rifle at his chest and attempted to take his life.
Jack faces two counts of 1st Degree Murder and two counts of Armed Criminal Action.
A bond has been set for Jack at $500,000.
