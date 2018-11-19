KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Authorities have charged the man who murdered a 25-year-old Kansas City man.
Deion Crum was charged Monday with one count of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree robbery, two counts of armed criminal action in the death of Jacob Skowronski and possession of a controlled substance.
Skowronski was murdered on Feb. 4. His parents discovered his body when they stopped by his apartment in the 9800 block of Hedges Avenue to drop off laundry. When they arrived, the front door was unlocked. They went inside and found their son laying on the floor and called the police.
There were messages on the victim’s phone that proved he had recently returned from Colorado. It is indicated that he had returned with marijuana.
When officials did a search of Crum’s apartment where he was arrested on warrants, they found ammunition and green leafy substance that was in a Ziploc bag. DNA from the bag matched the defendant and the victim. Police also determined that distinctive marks on shell casings found at the homicide scene matched the ammunition found at the apartment where Crum was arrested.
Prosecutors requested a $250,000 bond.
Skowronski was a 2010 graduate of Lee’s Summit West High School and continued his education at the University of Missouri.