KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – An 18-year-old man has been charged for a shooting that took place on March 14.
According to court records, police were dispatched to the 5300 block of Swope Parkway after 29-year-old Deron Ross was reported in the street with a gunshot wound.
Ross suffered from multiple wounds and he later died at a local hospital as a result of the injuries. Officials ruled Ross’ death as a homicide.
Witness told police that they saw two people, including Ross, trying to fix a vehicle on Swope Parkway.
18-year-old Bryant A. Brown confronted them and when gunshots were fired, Ross was lying on the ground.
Brown ran away, and witnesses said that Ross didn’t have a gun when he was shot.
Police were able to use surveillance video from a nearby store and were able to locate Brown who told police he left Kansas City because he was scared that police would think he had something to do with the homicide.
Brown faces 2nd degree murder and armed criminal action charges.
Prosecutors have requested a bond of $250,000.
