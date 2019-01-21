KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Officers said a man has been charged with murder for killing a man at an apartment complex Monday.
Police said Tuesday that 21-year-old Jason Cook faces charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Officers responded to a deadly shooting at Maple Hills Apartments and Townhomes located in the 5300 block of Oak Leaf Drive Monday afternoon around 2:45.
When police arrived on the scene, they found Cameron Douglas located outside an apartment building, he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Police said that there were eight shell casings found at the scene.
Surveillance showed that Douglas and Cook had an encounter before the shooting. It showed that Douglas was walking away, but he then turned around and faced Cook with his hands in his pockets. Cook than began to shoot at him. Douglas took off running and Cook continued to shoot at him. That is when Cook got in a vehicle and drove away.
KC Crime Lab tested the bullets that were found at the scene and confirmed that they matched the gun that was recovered from a residence on East 113th Street where Cook went after the shooting.
Prosecutors have requested a $500,000 bond.
