LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) – A 21-year-old has died after being ejected from a vehicle Sunday night.
A 2018 Nissan Altima traveled off the left side of the roadway on Phelps County Road 8010, which is three miles north of Rolla, struck a driveway and became airborne.
The Altima, driven by Justin Tieman of Lee’s Summit, struck a couple of trees and returned to the roadway.
Tieman was ejected and was pronounced deceased.
