PERRY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Six people were injured and an 11-year old was killed in a crash on northbound Interstate 55 early Saturday morning in Perry County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a 2019 Dodge Caravan driven by a 71-year old man from Kansas City, Kansas, struck an embankment and began overturning south of Route M around 7:25 a.m. The vehicle eventually came to rest on its top in the median.
Eleven-year-old Van Stephenson was pronounced dead on the scene. Three of the passengers experienced serious injuries, and the other three experienced mild-to-moderate injuries, including two 6-year-old children.
Only one of the passengers, the driver, was known to be wearing their seatbelt.
