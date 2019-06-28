KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A 21-year-old man died after a car went off the road in the Northland on Friday afternoon.
The incident happened in the area of I-435 and Highway 152, north of Pleasant Valley at about 5:30 p.m.
When police arrived, it was determined that a white Ford Escape was going westbound when the driver failed to negotiate a curve.
The vehicle went off the left side of the roadway, crossed the ramp from westbound 152 to northbound 435, and came to rest overturned on the ramp from 435 northbound to 152 westbound.
The deceased driver was identified as a 21-year-old man named Braylin G. Russell from KCMO.
Both ramps were closed for about an hour.
