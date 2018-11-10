BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -- The police are investigating a triple shooting in Blue Springs that killed one teenager.
Police received a call about the shooting at 3:15 p.m. from a duplex in the 1200 block of SW Sunset St.
When police arrived, they found three people who had been shot.
One of those victims, a 17-year-old, died at the scene. On Sunday, he was identified as Jayden M. Lockett.
The other two were hospitalized. One is 15 years old, has life-threatening injuries, and is still in the ICU as of Sunday afternoon. The other is 19 years old, was shot in the elbow, and has been released from the hospital.
The neighbors said that there was an argument outside the house half an hour before the police arrived at the scene.
Officers said they have been to the house before due to various disturbance calls. "We've responded out here in the past for disturbances, loud parties," said Sgt. Joe Fanara with the Blue Springs Police Department.
The police think more than one person might have been shooting at another.
"I think one of the people who is the person of interest, right now, is the person that was taken to the hospital, and wounded as well," said Fanara. He also said more than one weapon had been fired.
They are not looking for any more suspects in connection with the case and, on Sunday afternoon, they confirmed they have developed a "person of interest."
The police are planning to search the house, and said there are children and other adults who live there. “There's parents that live in the home and several juveniles,” Fanara said.
They are also going to search the surrounding area as part of their investigation.
The police are asking the public to contact them if they have more information about the shooting. If you do, you can call the Blue Springs Police Department Dispatch Center at 816-228-0151 or the TIPS Hotline.
Neighbors watched as police ordered several people out of the home in the afternoon. One man would not speak to KCTV5 News on-camera, but shared a video of officers taking people into custody.
This is Blue Spring's third homicide of the year.
