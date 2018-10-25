LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) – A crash involving a tractor trailer has led to a man’s death.
The crash happened at 12:30 p.m. on Highway 40, just east of Iowa Street.
At that time, a 23-year-old Illinois man was headed westbound in a 2011 Toyota Camry.
For an unknown reason, he crossed the center line and hit an eastbound Kenworth tractor trailer driven by a 37-year-old man from Mayetta.
The 23-year-old was taken to the hospital by ambulance where he later died from his injuries.
The driver of the Kenworth was not injured.
There were no other passengers in either vehicle.
It appears both drivers were wearing their seat belts.
The identities of the drivers are not being released at this time.
Highway 40 was closed for about 3.5 hours, but has since reopened to traffic.
No other information is available at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.