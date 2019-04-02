INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – A teenager was seriously injured in a crash Monday morning at 9th and Winner.
A 17-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man is in critical condition after driving a Honda Accord northbound and collided with an eastbound Freightliner tractor, which had no trailer attached, around 11:30.
The teenager was transported to a local hospital while the driver of the tractor was not injured.
