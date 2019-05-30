KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Police are investigating the shooting of a 12-year-old boy who was riding four-wheelers with an adult relative Thursday evening.
Police were called to the intersection of 58th and Webster at 8 p.m. Thursday.
Police soon learned the shooting happened at 61st and Nogard, which is a three-minute drive away and is just on the western side of Thompson Park.
A 12-year-old was shot in the stomach and an adult relative was grazed by a bullet.
The relative drove him to the area of 58th and Webster after the shooting for an unknown reason.
All police know so far is that the boy and his relative were riding four-wheelers when it happened. However, they seemed fairly certain it was not an accidental shooting.
“It sounds definitely like it was intentional,” Officer Tom Tomasic said. “The stories... The one person obviously we need to talk to is in the hospital right now. And the other one, we're trying to talk to him and he’s down at the bureau right now -- the relative who was with him.”
The boy was listed as critical originally, but police now say he’s stable and should pull through.
