KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A 29-year-old woman has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting near 11th and Prospect Avenue.
Sabria S.Nixon faces second degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a Firearm.
According to court records filed Wednesday, police responded to the area of 11th and Prospect Avenue on Tuesday for a reported shooting.
When police arrived on the scene, they discovered the victim, 33-year-old Destiny Brooks in the park. She had suffered gunshot wounds.
Medical examiners later on Tuesday ruled her death to be a homicide.
Officers discovered shell casings at the scene, near the playground at the park. Witnesses told police that two women ran from the park after the shooting.
They identified one of them as the defendant, Sabria Nixon. Police placed her and another woman on an investigative hold.
Another witness told police he saw the defendant reach into her purse, pull out a handgun and start shooting. They saw the victim on the ground.
Another witness also said he saw a fight between the victim, the defendant and another woman before the defendant shot the victim. The defendant told detectives that she was in a physical altercation with the victim.
She got up on her feet and fired a handgun she had in her purse. She confirmed to police she was mad when she fired the gun.
Prosecutors have requested a bond of $300,000 for Nixon.
