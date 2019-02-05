KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed outside a downtown gas station.
40-year-old Michael Bryan of Kansas City was found outside the gas station at about 3 a.m. Tuesday near 17th Street and Grand Boulevard.
A portion of Grand was blocked off but is now back open.
The person of interest is described as a black male, wearing a red sweatshirt, black leather jacket, blue jeans and a green military style backpack carrying a white plastic grocery sack. He was last seen on foot northbound from the scene.
Refresh this page for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.