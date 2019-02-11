KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A Kansas City man has been charged in connection with a shooting from October 2017.
The victim has been identified as 55-year-old Harlon K. Dunbar of Kansas City, Missouri.
Dunbar was found dead in the middle of Seventh Street near Lykins Square. The shooting call originally came in around 2 p.m.
Authorities said that a witness told police that Robinson got into a vehicle with a woman near seventh street. The suspect pointed a gun at the witness and told the witness to drive the vehicle. Witnesses from the scene later identified the suspect.
Police said Monday that 27-year-old Anthony Robinson of Kansas City, Missouri has been charged in connection with the shooting.
Robinson faces 2nd degree murder and armed criminal action charges.
Prosecutors have requested a $250,000 cash bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.